Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility inadvertently released the November 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook ahead of the official budget announcement by finance minister Rachel Reeves. The document, available online via an unadvertised link, briefly impacted the financial market, causing fluctuations in the pound and government bond prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:48 IST
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected move, Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility published the November 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook on its website, days before the planned announcement by finance minister Rachel Reeves. The document was accessible through an unadvertised link.

This pre-release, initially reported by Reuters, contains insights into fiscal forecasts and evaluates the potential impact of Reeves' planned tax and spending measures. The publication of the document had immediate market effects, with the pound reaching session highs and a brief uptick in UK government bond prices.

The OBR has yet to comment on this accidental early release and its unforeseen market ramifications.

