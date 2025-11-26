Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

In an unexpected move, Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility published the November 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook on its website, days before the planned announcement by finance minister Rachel Reeves. The document was accessible through an unadvertised link.

This pre-release, initially reported by Reuters, contains insights into fiscal forecasts and evaluates the potential impact of Reeves' planned tax and spending measures. The publication of the document had immediate market effects, with the pound reaching session highs and a brief uptick in UK government bond prices.

The OBR has yet to comment on this accidental early release and its unforeseen market ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)