Left Menu

Pound Rises as BoE Cuts Rates Amid Division

The British pound rose, reversing an earlier fall after the Bank of England cut interest rates. Despite the rate cut, policymakers remained divided, hinting at limited space for more easing. UK government bond yields climbed, while future rate cut expectations shifted to June 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:06 IST
Pound Rises as BoE Cuts Rates Amid Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound surged after the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates, reversing its earlier decline. The move comes as policymakers remained split, expressing limited capacity for further easing. Despite a slowdown in inflation, the bank signaled a gradual reduction in rates.

The pound climbed 0.2% against the dollar, reaching $1.3405, and rose 0.4% against the euro to 87.44 pence. Concurrently, UK government bond yields increased, with the benchmark 10-year gilt yield rising by 3.5 basis points to 4.515%.

The Monetary Policy Committee was narrowly divided, with a 5-4 vote in favor of the rate cut. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey shifted his stance, voting for the reduction. Analysts anticipate potential further rate cuts, though exact timing remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025