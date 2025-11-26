Celebrating Creativity and Health: Children's Day at Manipal Hospital
Manipal Hospital Yelahanka hosted a Children's Day event with students from Ryan International School to promote health and creativity. Activities included sketching and learning about nutrition, focusing on the importance of balanced meals and creative expression. The event highlighted the role of family in a child's development.
'Healthy childhood builds a healthy adulthood' was the theme celebrated at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka with students from Ryan International School. The hospital aimed to enhance family bonds through creativity and learning activities, emphasizing early-life health's importance spanning physical, cognitive, emotional, and social aspects.
Key participants, Dr. Dhiraj Balaji and Dr. Sushma Gopalan, led sessions focusing on nutrition and creative activities like sketching, enabling children to express themselves and collaborate. The activities underscored creativity's role in shaping young minds and the significance of balanced meals for children's health.
The celebration reinforced Manipal Hospital Yelahanka's commitment to nurturing confident, healthy adults. By involving families in creative exchanges, it stressed open communication's role in a child's emotional wellbeing, paving a way for comprehensive pediatric care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
