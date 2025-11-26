Supreme Court Weighs Euthanasia Plea for Disabled Man

The Supreme Court has called on Noida's district hospital to establish a primary board to assess passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 31-year-old man who has been in a vegetative state for more than ten years. Rana suffers from 100% disability quadriplegia, and his condition has worsened over time.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan instructed the hospital to provide a report within two weeks, examining the father's request for passive euthanasia. Should the board approve, the court will consider forming a secondary board to further the process.

The petition, revisiting the court after previous attempts, highlights the significant burden and emotional distress faced by Rana's parents, who have even sold their home in efforts to sustain his care. Last year, the Delhi High Court had denied a similar plea, citing the absence of mechanical life support.

