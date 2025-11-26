Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: A Breath Away From Danger

Delhi's air has been in the 'very poor' category for 13 days straight, with an AQI of 327. Experts highlight the health risks, especially for vulnerable groups, and stress the need for regular health screenings, as emissions and stubble burning continue to contribute to pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality crisis continues as the city registers a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327, maintaining its 'very poor' status for the 13th consecutive day.

Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate no immediate relief, with vehicular emissions leading pollution contributions, alongside minimal impact from stubble burning.

Health experts urge vulnerable groups such as smokers, children, and those with pre-existing conditions to undergo regular screenings to detect pollution-related health issues, as the toxic air is linked to airway inflammation and lung function deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

