Delhi's Air Crisis: A Breath Away From Danger

Delhi's air quality crisis continues as the city registers a concerning Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327, maintaining its 'very poor' status for the 13th consecutive day.

Forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System indicate no immediate relief, with vehicular emissions leading pollution contributions, alongside minimal impact from stubble burning.

Health experts urge vulnerable groups such as smokers, children, and those with pre-existing conditions to undergo regular screenings to detect pollution-related health issues, as the toxic air is linked to airway inflammation and lung function deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)