Left Menu

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK's finance minister announces removal of two-child welfare cap, effective April, costing 3.1 billion pounds by 2029-30 to alleviate child poverty. The move, although opposed by 59% of the public, is seen as a lifeline for low-income families by lifting 450,000 children out of poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:24 IST
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

In a move set to battle child poverty in Britain, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced the abolition of the two-child cap on welfare payments, effective next April.

The policy shift is predicted to cost the government 3.1 billion pounds by 2029-30, but Reeves argues it's necessary to lift 450,000 children out of poverty. The cap, introduced in 2017 by the Conservatives, limited benefits to larger families, a measure deemed punitive by many within Reeves' Labour Party.

Despite significant public support for retaining the cap, the policy's removal will provide financial relief to 560,000 families, enhancing yearly benefits by over 5,310 pounds per family. This change promises significant impact amid rising childcare and living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

 India
4
Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025