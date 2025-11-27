Left Menu

MOVIN Healthcare Launches Time-Critical Logistics Service in India

MOVIN Healthcare, a joint venture by InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has launched a specialized logistics service for the healthcare sector in India. This new service focuses on time-critical, temperature-controlled shipments, addressing the growing demand for reliable delivery in pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:45 IST
MOVIN Healthcare Launches Time-Critical Logistics Service in India
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi - MOVIN Healthcare, a prominent logistics brand born from the collaboration of InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has unveiled its Next Flight Out (NFO) service, aimed at enhancing reliability for time-sensitive shipments within India's healthcare sector.

The healthcare express logistics market in India, valued between USD 5.5 to 7.5 billion, represents a burgeoning opportunity driven by an escalating need for swift, reliable delivery of healthcare essentials. MOVIN Healthcare's entry aims to address this demand with specialized temperature-controlled handling for pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics sectors.

Reflecting on the launch, Grégory Goba-Blé, Director of MOVIN Express, emphasized the brand's commitment to India's healthcare logistics, combining UPS's logistics expertise with InterGlobe's market knowledge to ensure high service standards. The new service features real-time shipment tracking and comprehensive insurance, setting a new benchmark in healthcare logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025