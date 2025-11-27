MOVIN Healthcare Launches Time-Critical Logistics Service in India

New Delhi - MOVIN Healthcare, a prominent logistics brand born from the collaboration of InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has unveiled its Next Flight Out (NFO) service, aimed at enhancing reliability for time-sensitive shipments within India's healthcare sector.

The healthcare express logistics market in India, valued between USD 5.5 to 7.5 billion, represents a burgeoning opportunity driven by an escalating need for swift, reliable delivery of healthcare essentials. MOVIN Healthcare's entry aims to address this demand with specialized temperature-controlled handling for pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics sectors.

Reflecting on the launch, Grégory Goba-Blé, Director of MOVIN Express, emphasized the brand's commitment to India's healthcare logistics, combining UPS's logistics expertise with InterGlobe's market knowledge to ensure high service standards. The new service features real-time shipment tracking and comprehensive insurance, setting a new benchmark in healthcare logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)