Left Menu

Medanta Hospital's Inauguration Marks a New Era in UP Healthcare

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Medanta Super Specialty Hospital, highlighting its role in advancing healthcare and employment. He praised its rapid integration into the community, particularly during COVID-19. The government is enhancing healthcare access, leveraging initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, and fostering technological innovations in medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:41 IST
Medanta Hospital's Inauguration Marks a New Era in UP Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Medanta Super Specialty Hospital, framing it as a beacon of quality healthcare. The hospital stands out not only for its medical services but also for the job opportunities and investment it brings to the state.

The Chief Minister reflected on Medanta's journey, particularly during critical times like the COVID-19 pandemic, where the hospital played a pivotal role. He also noted the longstanding demand for superior medical facilities in Western UP, which Medanta aims to fulfill.

With initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, the government is actively working to provide free healthcare access to millions, alongside localizing medical advancements through collaborations with tech institutes. This marks a significant shift from the state's past challenges to a future of equitable health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
2
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India
3
Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls

Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readabl...

 India
4
MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025