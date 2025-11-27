Medanta Hospital's Inauguration Marks a New Era in UP Healthcare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Medanta Super Specialty Hospital, framing it as a beacon of quality healthcare. The hospital stands out not only for its medical services but also for the job opportunities and investment it brings to the state.

The Chief Minister reflected on Medanta's journey, particularly during critical times like the COVID-19 pandemic, where the hospital played a pivotal role. He also noted the longstanding demand for superior medical facilities in Western UP, which Medanta aims to fulfill.

With initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, the government is actively working to provide free healthcare access to millions, alongside localizing medical advancements through collaborations with tech institutes. This marks a significant shift from the state's past challenges to a future of equitable health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)