African Swine Fever Outbreak Threatens Spanish Pork Export Industry

Spain faces a significant challenge as African swine fever is detected in wild boars near Barcelona, threatening its pork export industry worth billions annually. With two confirmed cases and more suspected, export restrictions affect a third of certificates. International bans compound the crisis effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:43 IST
Eight additional wild boars suspected of carrying African swine fever were found near Barcelona, raising concerns over Spain's lucrative pork export industry. Sources close to Catalonia's agriculture ministry reported these findings, emphasizing the urgency as the infection could potentially compromise 14 animals.

Efforts to prevent the spread are underway, including requesting military assistance. The Catalan government has yet to confirm the exact number of infected animals. Meanwhile, a third of Spain's pork export certificates remain blocked, significantly impacting the European Union's top pork producer's trade efforts, as stated by Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.

International reactions to the outbreak have been swift, with countries like Taiwan, China, Britain, and Mexico imposing restrictions or bans on Spanish pork products. The African swine fever, while posing no threat to humans, spreads rapidly among pigs, compounding the challenges for Spain's agriculture sector.

