Precautionary Measures Amid Cyclone: Andhra Pradesh's Proactive Move

The Andhra Pradesh Government proactively addresses the needs of nearly 7,900 pregnant women in cyclone Ditwah-affected districts. With 375 women already shifted to hospitals, the Medical and Health Department is ensuring timely medical care. Vigilant staff and continuous power supply are prioritized for uninterrupted services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:46 IST
In a proactive response to cyclone Ditwah, the Andhra Pradesh Government announced that around 7,900 pregnant women, nearing delivery, have been identified in areas likely to experience heavy rainfall. Officials confirmed that 375 of these women have already been moved to hospitals as a precaution.

Veerapandian, the state's medical, health, and family welfare Commissioner, emphasized the department's efforts to ensure the safe relocation of the remaining women to nearby health facilities. This initiative aims to guarantee they receive necessary medical care during the cyclone.

The Commissioner has also instructed medical staff across ten districts to maintain a high level of vigilance, while hospital superintendents have been directed to secure uninterrupted power supply to cope with the impact of the cyclone. Moreover, depending on the cyclone's severity, the establishment of medical camps is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

