Nadda meets Maharashtra MPs, seeks support for TB elimination mission

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday convened a landmark meeting, ''Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat'', with MPs from Maharashtra on the sidelines of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The session, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan, brought together Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to reinforce their leadership in India's fight against Tuberculosis (TB), a health ministry statement said.

Lauding India's progress in TB elimination, Nadda said the country achieved 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024, nearly double the global rate.

With a 90 per cent treatment success rate, India has surpassed the worldwide average of 88 per cent, as highlighted by the WHO Global TB Report 2025, he said.

Nadda praised Maharashtra for being a frontrunner in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and reiterated the critical role of elected representatives in accelerating a healthier future.

While interacting with the MPs, the health minister highlighted the significant advancements India has made in accelerating TB detection and care.

He noted that Artificial Intelligence-enabled hand-held X-ray machines and Truenat have made TB screening faster, more accurate, and more accessible.

Emphasising the importance of focused outreach, he shared that vulnerable populations are now being proactively targeted.

Nadda underscored the pivotal role of Ni-Kshay Mitras, who act as partners in the TB-Mukt Bharat campaign. He added that the government's direct benefit transfer is helping patients meet their daily nutritional and other essential needs.

The minister reiterated that Jan Bhagidari (people's participation) remains at the heart of India's mission to eliminate TB.

Parliamentarians from Maharashtra pledged to spearhead awareness campaigns and Ni-Kshay Shivirs in their constituencies to reduce stigma and enable early detection, especially among vulnerable groups, the statement said.

They agreed to provide enhanced supportive supervision to local TB programmes, and mobilise communities through Jan Andolan initiatives, extending nutritional, psychosocial and vocational support to TB patients, it said.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted policy innovations such as community screening and nutrition-focused interventions to improve treatment outcomes.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Aradhana Patnaik, apprised the MPs of progress in notifications, treatment success, and preventive measures, aligning with the national TB elimination targets.

The meeting served as a crucial follow-up to last year's sensitisation session for parliamentarians, the statement said.

Since then, the flagship TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has achieved significant milestones through strategies such as community-based screening via Ni-Kshay Vahans equipped with handheld X-ray units and Upfront NAAT testing to reach high-risk individuals, including asymptomatic cases among others, it said.

