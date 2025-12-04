Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Airline pilots hide mental health struggles to keep flying

Annie Vargas could see her son slipping away and pleaded with him to seek help. But her son, Brian Wittke, a 41-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot and father of three, pushed back, terrified that getting treatment for depression would cost him his license and livelihood. The drop in air travel during the pandemic kept Wittke at home more and affected his mental health, Vargas told Reuters.

Anabel's lost year illustrates the failings of Spain's breast cancer program

Anabel Cano believed she was in the clear after receiving no follow-up for a breast cancer screening in 2023 at Seville's Virgen del Rocio Hospital. But a year later, during what she assumed was another routine screening she began to realise something was wrong when doctors focused solely on her right breast with worried looks on their faces. She had cancer, she was told. In October, after undergoing chemotherapy, she was on the operating table for a mastectomy.

EU vets assess Barcelona swine fever outbreak as cases rise to nine

A task force of EU vets began work in Barcelona on Tuesday to help contain an African swine fever outbreak as Spain, one of the world's leading pork exporters, said the number of wild boars found infected with the virus rose to nine.

The experts in virology and risk management will visit the affected area in the Bellaterra municipality northwest of Barcelona to survey the situation, provide advice and make recommendations, a European Commission spokesperson said.

US judge blocks Trump from cutting Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in 22 states

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing in 22 states a provision of the Republican's signature tax and domestic policy bill that would deprive Planned Parenthood and local affiliates that perform abortions of Medicaid funding. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said a group of Democratic state attorneys general who had challenged the provision were likely to succeed in establishing that the law constitutes an unconstitutional retroactive condition on their participation in the Medicaid healthcare program.

Details of failed studies cast pall on Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 as Alzheimer's treatment

Details from two large trials of Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drug semaglutide showed it provided no cognitive benefit for people with early Alzheimer's disease, researchers said at a medical meeting on Wednesday, dashing remaining hopes that the widely used medication could help such patients. The Danish drugmaker said last week that the trials, which were designed to show that its semaglutide pill Rybelsus could slow progression of the brain-wasting disease by at least 20%, did not meet their goals.

