India Unveils Plans for 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit at Curtain Raiser
The Minister highlighted that this year’s Summit theme, “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being,” captures the essence of aligning modern scientific inquiry with ancient holistic practices.
The Ministry of Ayush today hosted a Curtain Raiser Press Conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, setting the stage for the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled from 17–19 December 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. The event marks India’s strengthened global leadership in promoting traditional, integrative, and evidence-based healthcare solutions.
India Proud to Host Second WHO Summit After 2023 Gujarat Edition
Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, expressed immense pride that India will once again host the global summit following the highly successful inaugural edition in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023. He emphasized that the Summit reflects India’s continued commitment to the guiding civilizational ethos: “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah” — May all be happy, may all be healthy.
With participation expected from over 100 countries, the Summit will bring together:
-
Ministers and policymakers
-
Global health leaders
-
Researchers and scientists
-
Industry representatives
-
Traditional medicine practitioners
The large and diverse participation underscores widespread global interest in traditional, complementary, and integrative healthcare systems.
Ashwagandha Takes Global Spotlight as India Hosts Special Side Event
Shri Jadhav announced that the Ministry of Ayush will organize a major side event dedicated to Ashwagandha, one of India’s most researched and globally recognized medicinal plants.
The session titled “Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact” will be organized jointly by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the Ministry of Ayush.
Key focus areas include:
-
Latest scientific evidence on its adaptogenic, neuroprotective, and immunomodulatory properties
-
Insights from Ayurveda’s traditional knowledge base
-
Safety assessments and global regulatory perspectives
-
Strengthening international acceptance of evidence-based Ashwagandha products
This spotlight reflects India’s ambition to position Ayurvedic botanicals as validated global health interventions.
India’s Leadership in Traditional Medicine Recognized Globally
The Minister highlighted how India’s Ayush systems—Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy—have served humanity for centuries. Their rising international acceptance is visible through:
-
Increased global demand for Ayush services and products
-
Expansion of Ayush academic programs abroad
-
Growing interest in integrating Ayush with national health systems
-
Establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in India, a first-of-its-kind institution globally
This positions India at the forefront of global traditional medicine research and policy frameworks.
WHO Highlights the Summit’s Global Significance
Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus of WHO-SEARO and Senior Advisor on Traditional Medicine, stated that the Summit will shape a decade-long global roadmap for:
-
Evidence-based integration of traditional, complementary, and Indigenous medicine
-
Equitable access to safe and effective traditional healthcare solutions
-
Strengthened regulation, innovation, and collaborative research
She stressed the urgent need to bridge evidence gaps so that traditional medicine can be sustainably mainstreamed into modern health systems.
Senior Ayush Leadership Highlights Preparedness for the Summit
Dignitaries present at the Curtain Raiser included:
-
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush
-
Shri Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, PIB
-
Ms. Alarmelmangai D, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush
-
Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush
-
Shri Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush
Media representatives and senior officials witnessed presentations on the Summit’s agenda, global partnerships, and India’s Ayush advancements.
Background: Ambassadors’ Reception Sets the Stage
The Curtain Raiser follows the Ambassadors’ Reception held on 9–10 November 2025, where diplomats were briefed on:
-
India–WHO collaboration
-
Global health implications of traditional medicine
-
Strategic objectives of the 2025 Summit
The diplomatic interactions have helped build international momentum ahead of the Summit.
India Begins Official Countdown to a Landmark Global Health Event
Shri Jadhav expressed confidence that the Summit will produce transformative outcomes, promoting a holistic, sustainable, and inclusive global healthcare paradigm.
With today’s event, India officially begins the countdown to the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, reaffirming its role as a global torchbearer in integrative health and traditional knowledge systems.