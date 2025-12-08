Intel-Tata Forge Alliance for Semiconductor Manufacturing in India

American chip giant Intel has reached an agreement with India's Tata Group to produce semiconductors locally, Tata announced on Monday.

The partnership plans to leverage local manufacturing infrastructure to design tailored AI-based PC solutions for Indian consumers and enterprises, positioning India as a major player globally by 2030.

The collaboration will also see Intel's products locally manufactured and packaged at Tata Electronics' new facilities, with a focus on capturing India's rapidly growing market driven by increased PC demand and AI advancements.