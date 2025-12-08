Left Menu

Intel-Tata Forge Alliance for Semiconductor Manufacturing in India

Intel and Tata Group have partnered to manufacture semiconductors in India, aiming to cater to a burgeoning local market. This strategic move includes setting up manufacturing plants and advancing AI-PC solutions, representing a significant investment in the Indian technology landscape projected to be a top global market by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:27 IST
Intel-Tata Forge Alliance for Semiconductor Manufacturing in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

American chip giant Intel has reached an agreement with India's Tata Group to produce semiconductors locally, Tata announced on Monday.

The partnership plans to leverage local manufacturing infrastructure to design tailored AI-based PC solutions for Indian consumers and enterprises, positioning India as a major player globally by 2030.

The collaboration will also see Intel's products locally manufactured and packaged at Tata Electronics' new facilities, with a focus on capturing India's rapidly growing market driven by increased PC demand and AI advancements.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025