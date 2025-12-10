Zydus Lifesciences Launches Zyrifa for Cancer Patients

Zydus Lifesciences has rolled out Zyrifa, a biosimilar designed to treat osteoporosis and prevent skeletal complications in cancer patients. The newly launched medication is priced at Rs 12,495, making it a more affordable option in critical care scenarios for patients battling advanced-stage cancer.

The drug serves patients suffering from bone metastases, a serious condition where cancer spreads to the bones from other organs. Common among those with breast, prostate, and lung cancers, bone metastases severely affect patient mobility and quality of life.

According to Sharvil P Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, the introduction of Denosumab 120 mg SC reaffirms the company's commitment to bringing affordable and accessible medication to cancer patients. Zydus Lifesciences continues to expand its biosimilar portfolio to treat a range of cancers and has partnered with leading diagnostic companies for enhanced efficacy.

