Left Menu

Debate Rages in Lok Sabha Over Election Commissioner Selection Panel

In the Lok Sabha, BJP and Congress leaders debated election commissioner selection criteria. K C Venugopal criticized the government's exclusion of the Chief Justice from the selection panel, while Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the decision, questioning the judiciary's role in legislative matters and emphasizing trust in elected officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:57 IST
Debate Rages in Lok Sabha Over Election Commissioner Selection Panel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated Lok Sabha session, senior leaders from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress clashed over the composition of the selection panel for the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Congress leader K C Venugopal questioned the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection process, citing a Supreme Court directive calling for the inclusion of the CJI, the prime minister, and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

In response, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the government's decision to pass a law establishing a committee led by the prime minister, arguing that an elected government can be trusted with significant responsibilities without judiciary involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025