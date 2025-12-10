Debate Rages in Lok Sabha Over Election Commissioner Selection Panel

In a heated Lok Sabha session, senior leaders from both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress clashed over the composition of the selection panel for the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Congress leader K C Venugopal questioned the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection process, citing a Supreme Court directive calling for the inclusion of the CJI, the prime minister, and the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

In response, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the government's decision to pass a law establishing a committee led by the prime minister, arguing that an elected government can be trusted with significant responsibilities without judiciary involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)