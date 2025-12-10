Left Menu

Tragedy in Garhwa: Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband

In a tragic event in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a 50-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife, Tetari Devi. The incident unfolded in Anjaniya village, prompting police investigations. The suspected culprit, Suresh Saw, remains at large, with the motive yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:57 IST
In a shocking incident reported from Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a 50-year-old man is accused of murdering his wife. The tragic event occurred in Anjaniya village, taking the life of 48-year-old Tetari Devi, according to local police officials.

Officer Arun Kumar Rawani from the Ketar police station confirmed the recovery of Devi's body, which has been sent for a post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital. Authorities are actively probing the case and have initiated legal proceedings against the suspect.

The prime suspect, Suresh Saw, is currently on the run, prompting police to conduct multiple raids in an effort to apprehend him. The motive remains unclear and is expected to be uncovered upon Saw's arrest. An FIR has been filed at the Ketar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

