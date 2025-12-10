Left Menu

Bihar's Development Drive: Nitish Kumar's Rs 50,000 Crore Vision

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urges officials to ensure timely completion of 428 development projects worth Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors, as reviewed during his Pragati Yatra. Emphasizing coordinated efforts for public welfare, Kumar envisions Bihar as a top developed state in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:58 IST
Bihar's Development Drive: Nitish Kumar's Rs 50,000 Crore Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to maintain rigorous oversight to ensure the timely completion of 428 development projects, estimated at Rs 50,000 crore, across various sectors.

This directive was given during a review meeting of the schemes announced during his Pragati Yatra, held from December 2024 to January-February 2025.

The Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in his presentation to the CM, revealed that work is progressing swiftly, with most projects expected to meet deadlines, aiming to elevate Bihar's developmental stature nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025