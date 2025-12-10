Bihar's Development Drive: Nitish Kumar's Rs 50,000 Crore Vision

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to maintain rigorous oversight to ensure the timely completion of 428 development projects, estimated at Rs 50,000 crore, across various sectors.

This directive was given during a review meeting of the schemes announced during his Pragati Yatra, held from December 2024 to January-February 2025.

The Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in his presentation to the CM, revealed that work is progressing swiftly, with most projects expected to meet deadlines, aiming to elevate Bihar's developmental stature nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)