Fury Erupts at Pune Hospital After Patient's Death
Relatives of a deceased patient damaged a Pune hospital's glass facade in anger, claiming negligence during treatment led to his death. The incident prompted police intervention, and investigations are underway. The patient's son cited improper post-surgery care as a contributing factor to the tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
An outraged group, relatives of a deceased patient, pelted stones at a Pune hospital on Wednesday, shattering its glass façade, following complaints of negligence.
The event occurred in the city's Hadapsar area as tensions escalated after the patient died during treatment. Initial investigations suggest the anger was due to alleged negligence.
Police have responded promptly to the situation, and are working diligently to apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, the patient's son has publicly criticized the hospital, citing mishandling of post-surgery care as a cause for the unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)