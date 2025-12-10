Fury Erupts at Pune Hospital After Patient's Death

An outraged group, relatives of a deceased patient, pelted stones at a Pune hospital on Wednesday, shattering its glass façade, following complaints of negligence.

The event occurred in the city's Hadapsar area as tensions escalated after the patient died during treatment. Initial investigations suggest the anger was due to alleged negligence.

Police have responded promptly to the situation, and are working diligently to apprehend those responsible. Meanwhile, the patient's son has publicly criticized the hospital, citing mishandling of post-surgery care as a cause for the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)