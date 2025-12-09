Claims of Medical Negligence in Badlapur: A Controversial Inquiry
The police have launched a probe into alleged negligence by three doctors at a Badlapur city hospital following the death of accident victim Praveen Samjiskar. An FIR has been registered against the doctors under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests have been made yet.
Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into claims of negligence by three doctors at a private hospital in Badlapur, located just outside Mumbai, after an accident victim tragically died during treatment.
Praveen Samjiskar, who sustained injuries from a motorcycle fall on November 28, was taken to the hospital where the medical staff advised surgery was necessary due to his jaw injuries.
However, Samjiskar passed away during the medical procedure, prompting his family to file a complaint leading to an FIR under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As of now, no arrests have been made.
