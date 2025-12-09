Left Menu

Claims of Medical Negligence in Badlapur: A Controversial Inquiry

The police have launched a probe into alleged negligence by three doctors at a Badlapur city hospital following the death of accident victim Praveen Samjiskar. An FIR has been registered against the doctors under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:18 IST
Claims of Medical Negligence in Badlapur: A Controversial Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into claims of negligence by three doctors at a private hospital in Badlapur, located just outside Mumbai, after an accident victim tragically died during treatment.

Praveen Samjiskar, who sustained injuries from a motorcycle fall on November 28, was taken to the hospital where the medical staff advised surgery was necessary due to his jaw injuries.

However, Samjiskar passed away during the medical procedure, prompting his family to file a complaint leading to an FIR under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025