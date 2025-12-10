Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Tigress' Cubs Succumb to Viral Threat

Four tiger cubs, rescued last month by the Forest Department, have died at a rehabilitation center due to suspected viral infections. The cubs were captured along with their mother near Hunsur and relocated to Mysuru for observation. Investigations are ongoing to pinpoint the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:05 IST
Tragic Loss: Tigress' Cubs Succumb to Viral Threat
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, four tiger cubs rescued by the Forest Department last month have died at a rescue and rehabilitation center near the city, officials announced on Wednesday.

A tigress and her cubs, approximately four months old, were captured near Gowdanakatte village in Hunsur taluk, having been seen wandering along the forest edges in the district. The tigress and her offspring were relocated to the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru for monitoring.

One cub died on December 1, with preliminary findings indicating starvation and possible respiratory and cardiovascular issues. The other three succumbed in subsequent days, with viral infection, notably Feline panleukopenia, suspected. Tests are underway to confirm the cause, but the mother tigress remains under observation and in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

