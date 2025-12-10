Left Menu

EY Auditors Under Investigation for Due Process Failures

Ernst & Young is under scrutiny for issuing auditor reports without proper authorisation. Britain's Financial Reporting Council is investigating the situation involving EY and two individuals. EY self-reported the incident, conducted internal reviews, and found no financial adjustments were necessary, pledging full cooperation with the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:05 IST
EY Auditors Under Investigation for Due Process Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has placed one of the world's leading audit firms under the microscope, Ernst & Young (EY) and two individuals are being investigated for due process failures. Britain's accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), stated that auditor reports were issued without proper authorisation, sparking concerns about the integrity of these documents.

The FRC did not disclose the companies that received the unauthorised audits but confirmed that the reports were not signed off by a senior statutory auditor. In a response to the investigation, EY, part of the Big Four accounting firms, reported that upon internal review, no financial adjustments or changes to audit opinions were deemed necessary.

EY has taken proactive measures by self-reporting the issue to the FRC and emphasized its commitment to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, underscoring its commitment to upholding the standards expected in the accounting profession.

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025