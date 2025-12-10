Ayurvedic Scam Unveiled: Arrests Made in Rs 48 Lakh Fraud Case

In a shocking fraud case, two men were arrested for allegedly defrauding a city resident of Rs 48 lakh under the guise of providing high-quality ayurvedic medicines. The accused, Vijay Pradhan Chitodiya and Manoj Singh Chitodiya, both from Sangli district, Maharashtra, were caught by police on Wednesday.

The police have seized 17 varieties of ayurvedic drugs, Rs 19.50 lakh in cash, and a tempo traveller linked to the operation, with the total value of the confiscated items estimated at Rs 23.50 lakh. It was revealed that the duo duped individuals across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other regions by selling inferior medicines for various health concerns.

The fraudulent activities came to light after a victim from Whitefield filed a complaint on November 22. The complainant suffered from sexual health issues and was misled into buying these substandard medicines, causing further adverse effects. Following the investigation, Vijay was apprehended in Telangana and Manoj in Cyberabad, both confessing to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)