Kast Leads Chile's Presidential Race, Signals Right-Wing Shift

Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast is expected to win Chile's presidential run-off, marking the country's most significant political shift in decades. Kast's victory would align with the growing trend of right-wing governments in Latin America, amid widespread voter concerns over crime and migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:51 IST
Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right presidential candidate, is poised to win Chile's run-off election, potentially becoming the country's most conservative leader since its military dictatorship. With strong opinion poll support, Kast appeals to voters seeking security over demands for equality.

Kast's expected victory underscores a broader trend of rising right-wing government across Latin America, where concerns about crime and migration dominate political discourse. Despite his hardline stance, Kast claims to be a democrat unlike other regional right-wing figures and faces challenges in a divided Congress.

The election's outcome remains uncertain due to undecided voters, although Kast holds a considerable advantage. Analysts predict the real focus will be on Kast's post-election strategy and whether he will govern with inclusivity or division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

