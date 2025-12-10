Left Menu

Rangsons Aerospace Lands Major Airbus Partnership

Rangsons Aerospace, an Indian aerospace and defence solutions provider, secured a long-term supply award with Airbus. This positions Rangsons as the first Indian Tier-1 manufacturer for aviation components for Airbus A320 Family, reflecting India's crucial role in the global aerospace value chain and promising economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:53 IST
Rangsons Aerospace, a prominent Indian aerospace and defence solutions provider, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a long-term agreement with Airbus, announced on Wednesday.

The official award signing took place between Olivier Cauquil, Senior Vice President of Aerostructures Procurement at Airbus, and Pavan Ranga, Managing Director and CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, marking an important chapter in their ongoing strategic partnership.

This agreement signifies Rangsons Aerospace as the pioneer Indian Tier-1 firm to produce essential aviation tubes and duct assemblies for the Airbus A320 Family, emphasizing India's expanding influence in the global aerospace industry and boosting its aerospace manufacturing ecosystem through advanced technological integration and employment generation.

