Latest Health Updates: Key Developments in Pharma, Weight Management, and More

This summary of health news highlights a reduction in UK medicine rebate rates after a US agreement, Pfizer's collaboration with YaoPharma on a weight management drug, and West Virginia's lawsuit against United HealthGroup over opioids. It also covers weight-loss drugs for PCOS, new airline health initiatives, Alcon's bid for Staar, an AI tool for liver disease, and an investigation into COVID vaccine-related deaths.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:26 IST
Latest Health Updates: Key Developments in Pharma, Weight Management, and More


The UK's medicine rebate rate is set to decrease in 2026 following a deal with the US, easing the pharmaceutical sector's financial burdens. Pharma companies have complained about unsustainable rebate levels affecting NHS drug spending and investment.

In a significant collaboration, Pfizer teams up with YaoPharma, Fosun Pharmaceutical's subsidiary, to develop an innovative weight management drug under the GLP-1 agonist class. Early-stage development of YP05002 is underway, reflecting the growing focus on obesity solutions.

West Virginia has filed a lawsuit against United HealthGroup's Optum, alleging that the pharmacy benefit manager exacerbated the opioid crisis by oversupplying painkillers, according to State Attorney General J.B. McCuskey.

