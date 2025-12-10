JP Nadda Urges Gujarat MPs to Lead India’s Mission Toward a TB-Mukt Bharat

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, held an intensive strategy dialogue with Members of Parliament (MPs) from Gujarat to accelerate India’s mission of achieving a ‘TB-Mukt Bharat’. The meeting, organised under the “Parliamentarians Championing a TB Mukt Bharat” initiative, was convened at Garvi Gujarat Bhawan on the sidelines of the Winter Session of Parliament.

India’s Strong Progress in TB Elimination Efforts

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda highlighted the significant advancements India has made in its fight against tuberculosis under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India has achieved:

21% reduction in TB incidence between 2015 and 2024

Nearly 90% treatment success rate, surpassing global averages, as reflected in the latest WHO reports

These achievements, he said, demonstrate the impact of sustained political commitment, community participation and technological innovations in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The meeting also saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya, along with MPs representing Gujarat in both Houses of Parliament.

Gujarat Positioned to Lead Next-Generation TB Strategies

Shri Nadda emphasised that Gujarat has the capability to become a model state for next-generation TB elimination strategies due to:

Strong public health systems

Rapid adoption of digital and diagnostic innovations

High programme ownership among district-level bodies

Active engagement of community networks and civil society

He urged MPs to play a pivotal role in galvanising constituency-led interventions, emphasising that local leadership will be crucial for achieving India’s ambitious goal of eliminating TB ahead of global timelines.

Key Parliamentary Stewardship Actions Identified

The Health Minister outlined a set of strategic actions for MPs to drive impact at the constituency level:

Regular constituency scorecard reviews of TB indicators

Convergence with State departments to accelerate implementation

Institutionalising TB progress reviews through DISHA Committee meetings

Time-bound resolution of operational challenges affecting programme delivery

Strengthening community mobilisation through public outreach, Jan Sampark events and local media

He encouraged MPs to conduct Ni-kshay Shivirs in their constituencies to identify suspected TB cases, enhance testing, and connect patients with care. He also emphasised expanding the Ni-kshay Mitra network for nutritional, psychological, and social support to TB patients.

Policy Briefings and Programme Updates

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava briefed MPs on emerging policy directions, including:

Community-led screening drives

Advanced tech-enabled TB surveillance

Strengthening nutritional support for TB patients

Targeted interventions for high-burden districts

Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, presented updates under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, highlighting how enhanced parliamentary involvement can significantly accelerate Gujarat’s progress.

Unified Commitment from Gujarat’s Parliamentarians

MPs from Gujarat expressed their full commitment to championing constituency-driven TB elimination measures, reinforcing the idea that political leadership is integral to achieving a TB-free India.

They affirmed their support for a coordinated, data-driven, and community-centric strategy that strengthens surveillance, boosts awareness, and ensures every TB patient receives timely care, nutrition, and support.

With Gujarat poised to drive impactful change, the collective efforts of policymakers, healthcare workers, and communities will play a decisive role in realising the national vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat.