Strike Decision Hinges on Government's Offer to Resident Doctors

In England, the resident doctors' community is at a critical juncture as they assess a new governmental proposal regarding working conditions. This follows expectations of potential strikes later this month, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

The medical professionals had originally scheduled a five-day strike from December 17, part of an ongoing protest over issues related to pay and working conditions. The BMA highlighted that the government had proposed measures intended to alleviate the jobs crisis, including enhanced access to training posts and funding for mandatory exam fees.

However, the proposal noticeably lacks new pay terms, a point the government had previously stated it couldn't address. The health department has yet to comment on the situation. BMA resident doctors committee chair Jack Fletcher emphasized the need for a referendum to determine whether the membership finds the proposal satisfactory enough to cancel the strike, otherwise further government action will be necessitated.