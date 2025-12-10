Left Menu

Air Power & Legacy: IAF's Resilient Future Vision

Indian Air Force Chief A P Singh asserts the IAF's readiness for any enemy misadventures, highlighting continuous strategic improvements based on past experiences. Reminiscing about the 1971 war victory, Singh emphasizes joint operations and training enhancements. A spectacular aerial show marks Vijay Diwas celebrations at Air Force Station Mohanbari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a clear message to potential adversaries, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday affirmed the Indian Air Force's preparedness to counter any misadventures. Speaking during an aerial display commemorating 'Vijay Diwas', Singh cited ongoing strategic improvements based on historical lessons.

The IAF's capability to engage in a 'two front' war was underscored by Singh, who recounted the pivotal role of the Air Force during the 1971 conflict with Pakistan. The unwavering stance and effective operations of the IAF were key to India's decisive victory over Pakistan.

Highlighting the essence of jointmanship, Singh reflected on the integral cooperation between India's armed forces in past operations. The celebration featured an aerial display at Air Force Station Mohanbari, showcasing the prowess of IAF aircraft and evoking a sense of national pride among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

