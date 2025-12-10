Air Power & Legacy: IAF's Resilient Future Vision

In a clear message to potential adversaries, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday affirmed the Indian Air Force's preparedness to counter any misadventures. Speaking during an aerial display commemorating 'Vijay Diwas', Singh cited ongoing strategic improvements based on historical lessons.

The IAF's capability to engage in a 'two front' war was underscored by Singh, who recounted the pivotal role of the Air Force during the 1971 conflict with Pakistan. The unwavering stance and effective operations of the IAF were key to India's decisive victory over Pakistan.

Highlighting the essence of jointmanship, Singh reflected on the integral cooperation between India's armed forces in past operations. The celebration featured an aerial display at Air Force Station Mohanbari, showcasing the prowess of IAF aircraft and evoking a sense of national pride among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)