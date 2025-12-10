India's Resilient Victory: Rising from Defeat to Bronze in FIH Junior Men's World Cup

In a gripping display of resilience, India's junior men's hockey team, guided by chief coach PR Sreejesh, secured the bronze medal in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup, defeating Argentina 4-2 after trailing 0-2.

Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic medallist, praised his team's ability to withstand pressure and emphasized the importance of trusting one's teammates and creating opportunities, even in challenging circumstances.

Despite lamenting a semifinal loss, Sreejesh remains focused on learning and improving, instilling the knowledge necessary for overcoming setbacks in future high-stakes tournaments like the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)