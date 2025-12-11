Left Menu

WHO Chief Eyes 2024 Pandemic Treaty Annex Amid Bilateral Deals Concerns

WHO's Chief is optimistic about adopting a pandemic treaty annex in 2024 despite bilateral U.S.-Africa deals that could bypass WHO. Experts fear these deals might affect ongoing negotiations, yet Tedros believes they won't pose a threat. There's concern over donor cuts impacting childhood mortality, though confidence in filling financial gaps remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:03 IST
The World Health Organization's chief expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the adoption of a pandemic treaty annex next year, even as the U.S. engages in separate negotiations with African nations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, revealed hope for finalizing an annex concerning pathogenic data sharing before the 2026 WHO summit. He claimed bilateral agreements pose no threat to this process.

Tedros also raised alarms about potential increases in childhood mortality due to foreign health spending cuts. Yet, he remains hopeful about WHO's fiscal health, asserting confidence in addressing a $1 billion budget deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

