WHO Chief Eyes 2024 Pandemic Treaty Annex Amid Bilateral Deals Concerns

The World Health Organization's chief expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the adoption of a pandemic treaty annex next year, even as the U.S. engages in separate negotiations with African nations.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, revealed hope for finalizing an annex concerning pathogenic data sharing before the 2026 WHO summit. He claimed bilateral agreements pose no threat to this process.

Tedros also raised alarms about potential increases in childhood mortality due to foreign health spending cuts. Yet, he remains hopeful about WHO's fiscal health, asserting confidence in addressing a $1 billion budget deficit.

