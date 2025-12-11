Senate Rejects Affordable Care Act Tax Credit Extension Amid Rising Costs

In a significant legislative move, the Senate on Thursday rejected a measure aimed at extending tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), effectively sealing the fate of millions who will face increased healthcare costs. The proposed extensions, originally part of COVID-19 relief, were central to recent debates.

The rejection followed a months-long effort by Democrats to prevent the sunsetting of these benefits by January 1. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer emphatically underscored the urgency, warning of the inevitable premium hikes without Republican support. However, Republicans contended that the ACA remains financially untenable unless overhauled.

Despite some bipartisan interest in extending the credits, meaningful negotiations failed to materialize. The lack of consensus continues as Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over ACA reforms. The legislative impasse persists, leaving consumers bracing for cost increases and highlighting the broader partisan divides in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)