Pioneering Orthopaedics: Assam's Commitment to Medical Excellence

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) for its pivotal role in medical education and orthopaedic care during its annual conference.

The Chief Minister noted that the IOA, established by visionary surgeons post-independence, served as a vital platform for sharing knowledge and advancing research in orthopaedics.

Highlighting Assam's healthcare goals, Sarma revealed plans to open medical colleges in every district, aiming for 25 by 2030 to boost the state's healthcare resources.

