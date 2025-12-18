Left Menu

Pioneering Orthopaedics: Assam's Commitment to Medical Excellence

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Indian Orthopaedic Association for advancing orthopaedic care in India. The IOA, founded to promote learning, research, and ethical practices, began annual conferences in the 1950s. The state plans to have 25 medical colleges by 2030, enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:07 IST
Pioneering Orthopaedics: Assam's Commitment to Medical Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) for its pivotal role in medical education and orthopaedic care during its annual conference.

The Chief Minister noted that the IOA, established by visionary surgeons post-independence, served as a vital platform for sharing knowledge and advancing research in orthopaedics.

Highlighting Assam's healthcare goals, Sarma revealed plans to open medical colleges in every district, aiming for 25 by 2030 to boost the state's healthcare resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025