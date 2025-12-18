Pioneering Orthopaedics: Assam's Commitment to Medical Excellence
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Indian Orthopaedic Association for advancing orthopaedic care in India. The IOA, founded to promote learning, research, and ethical practices, began annual conferences in the 1950s. The state plans to have 25 medical colleges by 2030, enhancing healthcare infrastructure.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, praised the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) for its pivotal role in medical education and orthopaedic care during its annual conference.
The Chief Minister noted that the IOA, established by visionary surgeons post-independence, served as a vital platform for sharing knowledge and advancing research in orthopaedics.
Highlighting Assam's healthcare goals, Sarma revealed plans to open medical colleges in every district, aiming for 25 by 2030 to boost the state's healthcare resources.
