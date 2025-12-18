Innovative AI in Surgery: IIT-Kharagpur's Vision for Robotic Advances

IIT-Kharagpur has joined forces with the Intuitive Foundation to launch a pioneering research programme, MANAS, aimed at utilizing artificial intelligence to revolutionize surgical procedures. The initiative focuses on developing AI-enabled digital models to enhance the safety and automation of robotic-assisted surgeries.

The program will endeavor to create detailed digital maps of surgical workflows, pinpointing crucial decision nodes and repetitive tasks that could benefit from AI-driven guidance and automation. By employing the da Vinci Research Kit, researchers aim to refine these models using real-world surgical data, notably from cholecystectomy cases.

With support from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, the program is a collaborative effort led by academia, clinicians, and global tech partners, striving to create frameworks that improve surgical safety and patient outcomes through reliable automation.

