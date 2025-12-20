WHO Academy Launches New Course to Strengthen National Cancer Control Planning

The World Health Organization (WHO) Academy has launched a new global course designed to strengthen the capacity of countries to develop and implement effective National Cancer Control Plans (NCCPs). The course, titled National Cancer Control Planning for Programme Managers, targets officials and stakeholders engaged in cancer planning at national and sub-national levels, including policymakers, technical experts, donors, and civil society organizations.

The course aims to equip learners with the knowledge, skills and leadership competencies required to design evidence-based, costed and feasible cancer control strategies. It emphasizes the importance of aligning cancer plans with broader national health priorities and integrating them across other health programmes, ensuring that cancer control does not operate in isolation.

“Strong national cancer control plans are essential for preventing cancer, addressing treatment needs, and improving the well-being of people affected by cancer,” said Alarcos Cieza, Unit Head for the Management of Noncommunicable Diseases at WHO Headquarters. She noted that the new WHO Academy training provides programme managers with “practical skills” needed to craft strategic, implementable plans embedded within national health systems.

Gaps in Global Cancer Planning

Findings from a global review of NCCPs underscore the urgency of strengthening cancer planning worldwide:

80% of countries have developed an NCCP, yet major quality gaps remain

Only 30% include comprehensive cancer prevention strategies

Just 48% include SMART objectives—clear, measurable and time-bound

75% of NCCPs remain unfunded, hampering implementation

These gaps have serious consequences. Weak, unfunded or poorly structured NCCPs reduce the effectiveness of cancer services and undermine national efforts to improve outcomes and survival rates. In contrast, well-designed NCCPs—linked with strong governance structures—have been shown to significantly improve cancer care delivery.

What Learners Will Gain

The new WHO Academy course introduces learners to the fundamentals of cancer control while linking them to key global health initiatives, including:

WHO Global Initiatives on Breast, Cervical and Childhood Cancer

The IAEA Rays of Hope initiative

The IARC Global Initiative on Cancer Registries, supporting quality data systems

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to:

Demonstrate a strong understanding of the scientific and strategic foundations of NCCPs

Coordinate stakeholders effectively and strengthen multisectoral governance

Perform gap analyses, set priorities and cost cancer interventions using WHO tools

Translate priority actions into SMART objectives and develop coherent, context-specific NCCPs

Conduct monitoring and evaluation, strengthen reporting systems, and review programme performance

Share best practices and engage in a global community of practice focused on reducing cancer burden

The curriculum uses case studies, reflective learning, interactive discussions, self-assessments and in-person workshops to provide a multidimensional learning experience.

Certification and Next Steps

Participants who complete the full course will receive an official certificate of completion from the WHO Academy, contributing to their professional development and their ability to advance national cancer control efforts.

With cancer cases rising worldwide and many health systems under strain, WHO’s new training comes at a critical time. Strengthening NCCPs is a foundational step toward achieving earlier diagnosis, effective treatment, improved survivorship and reduced global inequities in cancer care.