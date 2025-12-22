Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. IPO Soars on Debut Day

The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare firm Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd garnered significant interest on its debut day, achieving 1.47 times subscription.

Data from the National Stock Exchange indicated demand for 1,94,25,792 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares available, marking a substantial start to the Rs 251-crore offering.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) led the demand, subscribing 4.69 times, while non-institutional investors followed at 1.96 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 34 per cent.

Funds raised will support strategic expansions including acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad and developing a new facility in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)