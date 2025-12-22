Left Menu

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. IPO Soars on Debut Day

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd's IPO saw a promising response, with 1.47 times subscription on its first day. The proceeds from the IPO will fund new acquisitions and expansions, including a new hospital in Vadodara. The offer closes on December 24 with shares set for BSE and NSE listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:13 IST
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. IPO Soars on Debut Day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare firm Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd garnered significant interest on its debut day, achieving 1.47 times subscription.

Data from the National Stock Exchange indicated demand for 1,94,25,792 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares available, marking a substantial start to the Rs 251-crore offering.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) led the demand, subscribing 4.69 times, while non-institutional investors followed at 1.96 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed at 34 per cent.

Funds raised will support strategic expansions including acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad and developing a new facility in Vadodara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025