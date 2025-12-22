Left Menu

India Pioneers Hospital-Based 3D Printing and VR Revolution

Amritsar's Amandeep Ujala Hospitals has launched India's first hospital-based 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology, signifying a major leap in medical technology. This facility enables advanced surgical planning and patient-specific treatments, enhancing precision and outcomes. The initiative strengthens Amritsar's position as a medical innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:20 IST
Amandeep Ujala Hospitals in Amritsar has set a noteworthy precedent by launching India's first-ever hospital-based 3D Printing and Virtual Reality Technology, aiming to revolutionize healthcare delivery through precise surgical planning and patient-specific treatment options.

Inaugurated by Dr. Abhijat Sheth, the initiative is a strategic collaboration with Ujala Cygnus, aiming to modernize healthcare infrastructure by bringing cutting-edge surgical techniques to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in North India. Through accurate anatomical modeling, the technology is poised to transform complex orthopaedic and reconstructive procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing surgical risks.

Moreover, Amritsar becomes a hub for medical innovation with faster preparation times and reduced reliance on external tech providers. Amandeep Group's expansive network continues to shape better healthcare experiences for patients, with over 25 lakh lives transformed across six locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

