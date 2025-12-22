India's Healthcare Revolution: A Decade of Transformative Change

Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, announced a groundbreaking transformation in India's healthcare system over the past 11 years during a speech at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College's convocation.

With a reimagined healthcare pyramid, India now leads in digital health and innovative technologies aimed at achieving universal healthcare.

Patel emphasized the increase in medical institutions and seats, and the expansion of health coverage under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, encouraging new graduates to prioritize ethical medical practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)