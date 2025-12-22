Left Menu

India's Healthcare Revolution: A Decade of Transformative Change

Over the past 11 years, India's healthcare system has undergone significant transformation at all levels. Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted advancements in digital health, increased medical colleges, and expanded healthcare coverage. She urged new graduates to maintain ethical practices and contribute to the nation's medical progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:00 IST
India's Healthcare Revolution: A Decade of Transformative Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, announced a groundbreaking transformation in India's healthcare system over the past 11 years during a speech at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College's convocation.

With a reimagined healthcare pyramid, India now leads in digital health and innovative technologies aimed at achieving universal healthcare.

Patel emphasized the increase in medical institutions and seats, and the expansion of health coverage under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, encouraging new graduates to prioritize ethical medical practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025