Left Menu

Global Expansion: Biofabri and Bharat Biotech's Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative

Biofabri and Bharat Biotech have entered a crucial technology transfer agreement to globally distribute MTBVAC, a tuberculosis vaccine. The partnership supports manufacturing in over 70 African and Southeast Asian countries, aiming for extensive accessibility. A Phase 3 trial in India marks ongoing efforts against tuberculosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:39 IST
Global Expansion: Biofabri and Bharat Biotech's Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat tuberculosis, Biofabri has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech aimed at expanding global access to MTBVAC, a leading vaccine candidate. This move follows a licensing agreement between the two companies in 2022, enhancing their collaborative efforts.

The agreement ensures the end-to-end manufacturing of MTBVAC at Bharat Biotech, enabling the distribution of the vaccine across over 70 countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. These regions are recognized for having a high burden of the disease, and this partnership is a crucial step to provide necessary healthcare solutions.

Biofabri's CEO, Esteban Rodriguez, highlighted that the deal is pivotal in delivering the vaccine to populations most in need. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Executive Chairman, Krishna Ella, noted the importance of the upcoming Phase 3 trial in India, which has the world's highest tuberculosis burden, in advancing global efforts against the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025