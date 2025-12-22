Global Expansion: Biofabri and Bharat Biotech's Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative

In a significant move to combat tuberculosis, Biofabri has signed a technology transfer agreement with Bharat Biotech aimed at expanding global access to MTBVAC, a leading vaccine candidate. This move follows a licensing agreement between the two companies in 2022, enhancing their collaborative efforts.

The agreement ensures the end-to-end manufacturing of MTBVAC at Bharat Biotech, enabling the distribution of the vaccine across over 70 countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. These regions are recognized for having a high burden of the disease, and this partnership is a crucial step to provide necessary healthcare solutions.

Biofabri's CEO, Esteban Rodriguez, highlighted that the deal is pivotal in delivering the vaccine to populations most in need. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Executive Chairman, Krishna Ella, noted the importance of the upcoming Phase 3 trial in India, which has the world's highest tuberculosis burden, in advancing global efforts against the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)