Bribery Bust: Block Education Officer Nabbed in Corruption Sting

In a significant operation by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation, two individuals were arrested on Monday for taking a bribe to conceal a headmaster's absenteeism.

The Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, disclosed that Block Education Officer Satish Mishra solicited a Rs 5,000 bribe from headmaster Dabloo Kumar to change an absence to official leave. Distressed, Kumar reported the incident.

A sting operation led to the arrest of Mishra and assistant teacher Sushil Kumar Singh at a sweet shop in Kalan. Authorities have registered a case, ensuring that justice will follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)