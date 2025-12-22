Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Block Education Officer Nabbed in Corruption Sting

Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation arrested Block Education Officer Satish Mishra and assistant teacher Sushil Kumar Singh for accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe. They attempted to cover up a headmaster's absence by converting it to leave. The arrest was made following a sting operation at a sweet shop in Kalan.

In a significant operation by Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organisation, two individuals were arrested on Monday for taking a bribe to conceal a headmaster's absenteeism.

The Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, disclosed that Block Education Officer Satish Mishra solicited a Rs 5,000 bribe from headmaster Dabloo Kumar to change an absence to official leave. Distressed, Kumar reported the incident.

A sting operation led to the arrest of Mishra and assistant teacher Sushil Kumar Singh at a sweet shop in Kalan. Authorities have registered a case, ensuring that justice will follow.

