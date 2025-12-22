Punjab CM Vows to Oppose Centre's VB-G RAM G Bill

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Union government's recent move to replace the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill, describing it as detrimental to Punjab's interests.

Mann declared the Punjab state government's unwavering commitment to oppose any measures that he believes are unfavorable to Punjab, while announcing plans for future public welfare schemes.

In addition, Mann also emphasized the focus of his administration on accelerating rural development and improving infrastructure to match urban areas, aiming for comprehensive progress across the state.