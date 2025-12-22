Left Menu

Punjab CM Vows to Oppose Centre's VB-G RAM G Bill

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre's proposal to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming it doesn't benefit Punjab. Mann affirmed his government's commitment to opposing any policy that adversely affects the state and announced upcoming initiatives for public welfare, emphasizing rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sangrur | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:54 IST
Punjab CM Vows to Oppose Centre's VB-G RAM G Bill
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Union government's recent move to replace the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill, describing it as detrimental to Punjab's interests.

Mann declared the Punjab state government's unwavering commitment to oppose any measures that he believes are unfavorable to Punjab, while announcing plans for future public welfare schemes.

In addition, Mann also emphasized the focus of his administration on accelerating rural development and improving infrastructure to match urban areas, aiming for comprehensive progress across the state.

