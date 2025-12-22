Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Economic Policies: Calls for Urgent Reform
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, labeling it 'anti-poor.' He alleged MGNREGA workers' names were being removed to shift financial burdens to states, following the replacement of the MGNREGA scheme. Yadav focused on corruption, inflation, and social issues under BJP's rule, deeming economic disparities a growing concern.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of being 'anti-poor,' claiming that the names of workers enrolled in the MGNREGA scheme are being erased in multiple states.
Yadav's statements came shortly after President Droupadi Murmu sanctioned the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, which substitutes MGNREGA with a scheme promising 125 days of wage work for rural laborers.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister hasn't held back in his criticism, alleging rampant corruption and inflation under BJP's governance while drawing attention to the growing divide between the rich and the poor.
