India's FTA with New Zealand: Major Duty Concessions Unveiled
India's new free trade agreement with New Zealand offers duty-free access to over half of New Zealand's exports, covering goods such as sheep meat, wool, and coal. Duty concessions on select agricultural goods, managed through TRQs and MIP, aim to benefit Indian consumers and industries by reducing prices.
India has announced a groundbreaking free trade agreement with New Zealand, granting duty-free access to 54.11% of New Zealand exports from day one. This agreement covers key goods, including sheep meat, wool, and coal, all expected to become more affordable for Indian consumers with reduced tariffs.
The trade pact, finalized on Monday, also includes duty concessions on agricultural products like apples, kiwifruit, and manuka honey. These concessions are strategically managed through tariff-rate quotas and minimal import pricing to control market entry levels and ensure consumer protection. The pact is set to be operational within 7-8 months after signing.
A phased approach is in place for eliminating import duties on seafood, iron, steel, and scrap aluminium, aligning with demands from India's industry. Strategic MIP and quota measures on sensitive farm products ensure a balanced market approach. This agreement forms part of India's broader strategy to enhance cost-effective manufacturing and consumer affordability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
