WHO Summit Advances Global Strategy, Innovation on Traditional Medicine

The second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, co-hosted with the Government of India, concluded in New Delhi with unprecedented global participation and momentum for integrating traditional medicine into modern health systems. The Summit attracted over 16,000 online registrations, 800 in-person delegates, and representatives from more than 100 countries, including health ministers from over 20 nations. With 160 expert speakers across scientific, policy, Indigenous and practitioner communities, the gathering showcased how traditional medicine (TM) can contribute to safer, evidence-based and affordable healthcare worldwide.

A Landmark for the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034

New Delhi became a hub of intense dialogue, scientific exchange and policymaking as global leaders moved from discussion to concrete action in advancing the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. The atmosphere was marked by collaboration between governments, researchers, traditional knowledge holders and innovators seeking to elevate TM through science, technology, and strong regulatory systems.

Launch of the Traditional Medicine Global Library: A Game-Changing Digital Resource

One of the most significant outcomes of the Summit was the launch of the Traditional Medicine Global Library (TMGL)—a groundbreaking digital platform containing 1.6 million resources spanning scientific literature, traditional knowledge repositories, clinical data, pharmacopoeias, Indigenous practices and policy frameworks.

Equipped with tools such as:

Evidence Gap Maps to identify research priorities

TMGL GPT, an AI-powered assistant for navigating global evidence

Advanced search and curation functionalities

TMGL is poised to transform global access to high-quality information and accelerate comparative research, safety monitoring and knowledge exchange across countries.

Innovation Spotlight: Health & Heritage Innovations (H2I)

Innovation took centre stage with the unveiling of Health & Heritage Innovations (H2I)—a global accelerator promoting breakthroughs that blend traditional healing wisdom with AI, genomics, biotechnology and digital health tools.

Key highlights:

1,000+ proposals submitted from around the world

21 innovators selected as finalists, now entering a year-long acceleration programme

Support includes scientific validation, regulatory guidance, prototype building, and connections with investors and policymakers

The H2I initiative aims to generate concrete, scalable technologies that bring the benefits of traditional medicine to contemporary health systems.

New Advisory Group to Guide Global TM Policy

WHO announced the establishment of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (STAG-TM). The group, comprising 19 distinguished experts across diverse fields, will provide high-level guidance on implementing the Global Strategy.

During its inaugural meeting at the Summit, STAG-TM identified key priorities:

Strengthening scientific evidence and data systems

Safeguarding and documenting Indigenous and traditional knowledge

Promoting digital innovation for TM integration

Building human and institutional capacities

Their work will guide global standards, research priorities and policy harmonization.

Countries Unite Behind the Delhi Declaration

A major political milestone was reached as 26 Member States endorsed the Delhi Declaration, signalling a global shift from acknowledging traditional medicine to systematically integrating it into national health systems.

The Declaration commits countries to:

Integrate TM into primary health care and universal health coverage

Strengthen regulation, quality and safety standards

Invest in clinical research and knowledge preservation

Build interoperable data systems to evaluate outcomes and ensure patient safety

This collective pledge marks a transition from isolated national initiatives to a coordinated global movement.

WHO Leadership Emphasizes Action and Results

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, highlighted the transformative potential of traditional medicine in addressing modern health challenges.He emphasized that TM can support:

Equitable access to healthcare

Management of noncommunicable diseases

Climate-resilient, culturally grounded health systems

He stressed that the Delhi Commitment represents a shift from “why” traditional medicine matters to “how to act” with shared global responsibility.

Looking Ahead: A Decade of Transformation (2025–2034)

Moving forward, WHO will collaborate with Member States to transform Summit commitments into actionable national policies. Priorities include:

Expanding access to trusted knowledge through TMGL

Accelerating innovation via H2I and research networks

Strengthening regulatory frameworks

Embedding traditional medicine within universal health coverage models

The Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 provides a roadmap for a future where health systems are more inclusive, culturally respectful, science-driven and resilient.