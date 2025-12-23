Left Menu

Global Genomic Research Skewed Toward Wealthy Nations: WHO Report

A World Health Organization analysis reveals over 80% of genomic research is performed in high-income countries, with under 5% in low and middle-income nations. WHO urges more inclusive global genomic research to address health equity and include diverse demographic groups to align with global disease burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:17 IST
Global Genomic Research Skewed Toward Wealthy Nations: WHO Report
A recent World Health Organization (WHO) analysis highlights the stark disparity in genomic research focus. Over 80% of studies target high-income countries, with less than 5% occurring in low and middle-income nations.

The report found that while China, the United States, and Italy lead in genomic study registrations, there's a glaring omission of research in LMICs. Despite being part of multicountry studies, these regions rarely lead.

WHO calls for a strategic shift in research focus to include diseases prevalent in low-resource settings and to ensure demographic inclusivity in studies. Recommendations urge increased investment in genomic infrastructure in underrepresented regions and a re-alignment of research priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

