Global Genomic Research Skewed Toward Wealthy Nations: WHO Report

A recent World Health Organization (WHO) analysis highlights the stark disparity in genomic research focus. Over 80% of studies target high-income countries, with less than 5% occurring in low and middle-income nations.

The report found that while China, the United States, and Italy lead in genomic study registrations, there's a glaring omission of research in LMICs. Despite being part of multicountry studies, these regions rarely lead.

WHO calls for a strategic shift in research focus to include diseases prevalent in low-resource settings and to ensure demographic inclusivity in studies. Recommendations urge increased investment in genomic infrastructure in underrepresented regions and a re-alignment of research priorities.

