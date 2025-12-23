Revamping Odisha's Emergency Medical Service: New Fleet of Ambulances Launched

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure by launching 150 new ambulances on Tuesday. This launch is part of a larger procurement of 428 ambulances aimed at rejuvenating the Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) in the state.

The initiative involves phasing out old vehicles and replacing them with advanced units to improve service delivery. The fleet, costing Rs 111 crore, includes advanced life support ambulances for airports and hospitals, ensuring specialized care for critical patients.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other officials were present to witness the event at Kalinga Stadium. With these additions, Odisha aims to enhance medical response times and support for 5,000 patients daily using the 108-ambulance service.

