Left Menu

Revamping Odisha's Emergency Medical Service: New Fleet of Ambulances Launched

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 150 new ambulances as part of the state's Emergency Medical Ambulance Service upgrade. In total, 428 ambulances have been procured, replacing old and damaged units. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare delivery efficiency across the state with improved services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:54 IST
Revamping Odisha's Emergency Medical Service: New Fleet of Ambulances Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked a significant upgrade in the state's healthcare infrastructure by launching 150 new ambulances on Tuesday. This launch is part of a larger procurement of 428 ambulances aimed at rejuvenating the Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) in the state.

The initiative involves phasing out old vehicles and replacing them with advanced units to improve service delivery. The fleet, costing Rs 111 crore, includes advanced life support ambulances for airports and hospitals, ensuring specialized care for critical patients.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling and other officials were present to witness the event at Kalinga Stadium. With these additions, Odisha aims to enhance medical response times and support for 5,000 patients daily using the 108-ambulance service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025