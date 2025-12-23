Park Medi World Acquires KPIMS in Game-Changing Hospital Deal

North India's healthcare landscape is undergoing transformation as Park Medi World, a regional hospital chain, acquires the KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in Agra. This all-cash transaction, amounting to Rs 245 crore, is set to expand the group's hospital network significantly.

The acquisition includes the entire shareholding of KPIMS, adding a 360-bed tertiary-care hospital to Park Medi World's portfolio. This strategic move aims to bolster their clinical programs and enhance efficiency, particularly in urban centers across North India.

Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World, emphasized the deal's significance. He stated, "This acquisition aligns with our Chairman Ajit Gupta's vision of 'wellness for all' and strengthens our regional presence, promising robust operational and financial outcomes."