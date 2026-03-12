Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslides Claim Lives in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone

The death toll from devastating landslides in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone has risen to seventy, regional officials announced on Thursday. Initially reported as fifty-two, the number reflects the ongoing impact of the disaster that hit earlier this week due to heavy rainfall.

The Gamo Zone communications office revealed that another fifty people are still missing, intensifying the urgency of search and rescue operations. The landslides struck after several days of torrential downpour, posing significant challenges for the region.

A photograph shared by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation captures the aftermath of the landslide: locals stand amidst the wreckage, with parts of nearby hillsides denuded of vegetation while others are knee-deep in mud.

(With inputs from agencies.)