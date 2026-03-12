Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslides Claim Lives in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone

At least seventy people have died in recent landslides in Ethiopia's southern Gamo Zone. The disaster followed prolonged heavy rain, and officials warn that fifty more individuals remain missing. Affected areas showcase stripped vegetation and deep mud, complicating rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslides Claim Lives in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll from devastating landslides in Ethiopia's Gamo Zone has risen to seventy, regional officials announced on Thursday. Initially reported as fifty-two, the number reflects the ongoing impact of the disaster that hit earlier this week due to heavy rainfall.

The Gamo Zone communications office revealed that another fifty people are still missing, intensifying the urgency of search and rescue operations. The landslides struck after several days of torrential downpour, posing significant challenges for the region.

A photograph shared by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation captures the aftermath of the landslide: locals stand amidst the wreckage, with parts of nearby hillsides denuded of vegetation while others are knee-deep in mud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026