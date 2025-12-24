Revolutionizing Radiology: Medtatvaa's Innovative Approach to Imaging Systems

Left Menu

Medtatvaa advances radiology with DICOMDrive, a cloud-native system to improve workflow and efficiency. Founders Sneha Samaveda and Supraja Srinivasan aim to modernize healthcare imaging infrastructure in India, focusing on seamless image sharing and comprehensive platform integration.

24-12-2025
The backbone of any medical diagnosis lies in data, much of which originates from radiology. Cutting-edge imaging technology has outpaced the digital infrastructures of radiology centers, leading to inefficiencies in patient care. In response, Medtatvaa was established to close this technological gap and improve healthcare delivery.

Medtatvaa founders Sneha Samaveda and Supraja Srinivasan have observed the outdated infrastructure firsthand. Samaveda, with her entrepreneurial insights from the U.S., and Srinivasan, a seasoned healthcare tech professional, realized the need for transformative radiology systems. They created Medtatvaa to revamp operations through innovative technology solutions.

The launch of Medtatvaa's DICOMDrive platform marks a significant step in this transformation. Offering cloud-based image storage and digital sharing via WhatsApp, email, and SMS, it eliminates the dependency on physical media and aims to enhance operational efficiency. Medtatvaa has ambitious plans for an integrated ecosystem, ensuring radiology centers are equipped for the digital healthcare era.

