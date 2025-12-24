Tragic Turn: Young Girl Dies After Dog Bite in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane as a six-year-old girl, Nisha Shinde, succumbed to complications arising after a street dog bite. Despite early medical intervention with anti-rabies shots, Nisha's condition took a critical turn a month later.

Nisha's family reported that appropriate treatment, including the complete schedule of anti-rabies injections, was administered promptly. After initial recovery signs, she even celebrated her birthday. However, she soon developed severe symptoms, including a high fever and behavioral changes.

Efforts to save her by transferring her to a Mumbai hospital for advanced care proved futile. Civic official Dr. Deepa Shukla confirmed adherence to medical protocols during her treatment, raising concerns over the fatal outcome despite the measures.

