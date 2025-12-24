Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Young Girl Dies After Dog Bite in Thane

A six-year-old girl from Thane, Nisha Shinde, died after receiving timely treatment following a street dog bite. Despite celebrating her birthday post-vaccination, her condition suddenly worsened, leading to her tragic demise.

Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane as a six-year-old girl, Nisha Shinde, succumbed to complications arising after a street dog bite. Despite early medical intervention with anti-rabies shots, Nisha's condition took a critical turn a month later.

Nisha's family reported that appropriate treatment, including the complete schedule of anti-rabies injections, was administered promptly. After initial recovery signs, she even celebrated her birthday. However, she soon developed severe symptoms, including a high fever and behavioral changes.

Efforts to save her by transferring her to a Mumbai hospital for advanced care proved futile. Civic official Dr. Deepa Shukla confirmed adherence to medical protocols during her treatment, raising concerns over the fatal outcome despite the measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

